While it’s normal for your blood sugar to go up to some degree after a meal, you want to avoid these more dramatic glucose spikes and crashes as much as possible. Low-carb diets can be a helpful way for some people to manage their blood sugar levels, but if you’re not ready (or willing) to go there, you have other options, too.

Inchauspe says one way to manage blood sugar is by "putting clothing on your carbs.” In other words, pair carbs with protein, fiber, or some healthy fats. Doing so can slow down the absorption rate of glucose and help reduce the severity of blood sugar spikes (and resulting crashes).

The order in which you eat your food can also play a role. Inchauspe explains that eating foods in a specific order can reduce the blood sugar spike from that meal by as much as 75%, even when you’re eating the exact same foods. “The correct order is vegetables first, proteins and fats second, starches and sugars last,” she says.