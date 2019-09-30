This Blood-Sugar-Balancing Diet May Finally Cure Your Carb Cravings

The glycemic index was initially developed in the 1980s to help guide food choices for patients with diabetes. It is critical for individuals with diabetes to maintain stable blood glucose levels for optimal health. However, the glycemic index has recently gained popularity in the general public as a way to control cravings, boost energy, and lose weight. In fact, many popular diet plans, like Zone and South Beach, are based on the principles of balancing blood sugar levels. By promoting low glycemic index foods, these types of diets aim to avoid sharp increases in blood sugar and the subsequent sugar crash.

Why that's important? When blood sugar levels rapidly rise and fall due to high glycemic foods, they can actually dip below initial levels, stimulating hunger. Low glycemic foods, on the other hand, offer a slow and steady rise in blood sugar, allowing the body to return to normal levels without stimulating hunger. Additionally, low glycemic foods tend to have higher fiber, increasing satiety. For these reasons, diets rich in low glycemic index foods have been associated with increased weight loss. In fact, studies have shown that following a low glycemic index diet plan is as effective as a conventional low-fat diet.

Beyond weight loss, maintaining stable blood sugar levels through a diet rich in low glycemic index foods has many health benefits. Small fluctuations in blood sugar levels in response to eating is normal. But a dramatic fluctuation in blood sugar, from high glycemic index foods, may have negative short- and long-term effects.

Immediately after eating high glycemic foods, the body ramps up the production of insulin to shuttle glucose into cells and stabilize blood sugar levels. You may feel a rush of energy followed by irritability, shakiness, and hunger as your blood sugar drops back down. Over time, these fluctuations in blood sugar and insulin levels can lead to insulin resistance, a precursor of type 2 diabetes. Studies have found that following a low glycemic index diet can decrease the risk of insulin resistance and the development of diabetes. In fact, a large meta-analysis found that people who ate a low glycemic index diet had a 33 percent lower risk of developing diabetes than those who consumed a high glycemic index diet.

Consistently elevated blood sugar and insulin levels have also been found to promote inflammation, weight gain, and heart disease. "High blood sugar is toxic and can lead to serious health issues, and the blood sugar your body doesn't burn is stored as fat around your liver, stomach, and in circulating fat (known as triglycerides)," Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional nutrition expert, told mbg.

That said, high glycemic index foods aren't all bad. These foods, due to the rapid release of sugar, are great if you need a quick surge of energy (think: during a long training session or to recover after a tough boot camp class). That's why you might find yourself reaching for a fructose-rich banana after a long run.