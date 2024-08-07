Advertisement
This Editor-Approved Daily Habit Supports Your Gut Microbiome*
After years as a wellness writer, I've become all too aware of the fact that gut health is the foundation for a happy, healthy life. Because of this, I'm always looking for solutions to help me prioritize my gut and microbiome health—in ways that fit into my routine easily and effortlessly.
Years ago, I started challenging myself to focus on plant variety. Our gut microbiomes love nutrient diversity, as it helps these trillions of organisms thrive. I even went as far as keeping track of all the different plant varieties I'd eat in a week, aiming for as many different types of fruits, vegetables, grains, herbs, and other plants as I could fit into my meals.
It was great for my gut—but in all honesty, it wasn't the effortless solution I was looking for. Life often gets in the way of my perfectly plentiful meals, and I'm not always supporting my gut as effectively as I know I should be.
That's why I was so intrigued by Orgain's Wonder Gut, a 5-in-1 digestion blend.
The gut health benefits of eating more variety
If you're interested in gut health, you may already know this, but as a refresher: The gut microbiome1 is the collection of trillions of organisms that live all along your digestive tract. These can include bacteria, yeast, viruses, fungi, and other microbes.
When it comes to the gut microbiome, diversity and balance are key. Research has shown that having a robust variety of microbes in the gut is associated with healthy aging and longevity2. For example, research shows that gut health diversity is positively associated with resilience3. Other research shows a robust microbiome can support digestion4.
Clearly, microbiome diversity is something we should all strive for—and something I personally focus on as a key part of my well-being routine. One of the most effective ways to increase gut diversity is through what we eat. Research has shown us that increasing nutrient variety is overall beneficial for gut health and the microbiome.
Essentially, the different foods and nutrients feed different families of microbes, allowing for a wider variety of organisms to flourish.
I always switch up my grocery list (again to get that nutrient diversity), but there are a few gut-healthy staples I like to keep in rotation: broccoli for prebiotic fiber5, berries as a source of polyphenols6, arugula for vitamins and minerals7, avocados for healthy fats8, garlic for prebiotics9, and lemons for vitamin C10.
While I certainly use whole foods and balanced meals to help me achieve this gut diversity, I am also a busy person who doesn't always have the time to eat exactly as I'd like. And I know a lot of folks feel similarly. That's why I'm always looking for solutions to help me achieve optimal gut support day in and day out—no matter what else is going on.
Each serving of Orgain's Wonder Gut Powder contains 1 billion CFU of probiotics, a blend of 50 organic superfoods, 25 organic greens, 5 grams of fiber, and adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha, reishi, and lion's mane. Each thoughtfully selected for optimal microbiome support.** And all you have to do is stir it into a glass of water.
Fiber's critical role in gut support
Plant and food diversity isn't the only way I prioritize gut health. Lately, I've been thinking a lot about fiber intake.
I know that women should aim for at least 25 grams of fiber a day—and men should aim for at least 29. This is a goal that many fall short on. In fact, research indicates that Americans eat only about 16 grams of fiber a day11.
It's important to hit that fiber goal—research shows that fiber plays a vital role in satiety12, blood sugar balance13, gut motility14, immune function15, and even microbial balance in the gut.
Another reason I pay such close attention to gut health is that I want to care for my immune system. Well, most of your immune system is located in your gut—in fact, roughly 70% to 80%16 of immune cells reside in the GI tract! Fiber plays an important role in the gut-immune function by helping sustain the strength of the gut lining and promoting healthy microbial balance.
And on that note, fiber can also help support microbiome diversity too. According to a review in the journal Nutrients, many species of beneficial gut microbes use dietary fiber as a source of fuel for fermentation—and therefore, they found that increasing fiber intake actually helps improve gut microbiome population and diversity17.
To make sure I'm getting my fill, I try to infuse fiber into every meal. I like berries, apples, and avocados for breakfast, leafy green salads and lentil stews for lunch, and a generous portion of roasted veggies during dinner.
In addition to fiber-rich meals, I also look for other ways to supplement my fiber intake, such as Orgain's Wonder Gut, which contains 5 grams of fiber in each serving.*
Having a simple, easy way to add in more fiber to the diet makes it so you may not have to worry as much about fitting in those last few grams of fiber elsewhere in your day. And thanks to its robust formula, it's also a good source of the antioxidant vitamin C, which can also help support the immune system18.**
Making gut health goals easier
So many folks have woken up to the fact that overall health and well-being truly starts in the gut. On my personal gut health journey, I've been focusing on increasing my nutrient diversity and fiber. I do this by making sure I eat a wide variety of fruits, veggies, grains, and herbs throughout the day.
But I also am always looking for additional support. Starting the day off with something simple—like a scoop of Orgain Wonder Gut—is an excellent way to get a head start on my goals.
The USDA Certified organic and Certified Plant Based Orgain Wonder Gut is formulated with 1 billion CFU probiotics, a powerful blend of 50 organic superfoods, 25 organic greens, 5 grams of fiber, and adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha, reishi, and lion's mane.* It's also free of gluten, dairy, lactose, GMOs, and any soy ingredients.
The delicious Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Mango taste profiles (which contain no artificial flavors or colors) blend effortlessly with a glass of water, but you can also toss your daily scoop in with smoothies.
It's a gut-healthy habit to look forward to, helping you no matter what your goals.
**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
