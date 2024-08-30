Advertisement
My Dog Ate Ollie's Fresh Dog Food For 1 Month — Here's My Honest Take
My dog is the opposite of a picky eater. She'll eat anything: frozen green beans, romaine lettuce butts, cheese, and (her personal favorite) cucumbers. But as much as I try to optimize her diet for longevity, she's still heavier than her veterinarian would like (similar to 60% of dogs in the U.S.).
So I've been on the hunt for a new diet with fewer calories for my mini Australian shepherd, Cleo. But it's important to me that she's still nourished and satisfied with her meals—which is why I was so excited to test out Ollie's Pet Food Delivery.
The subscription-based dog food company creates fresh, human-grade meals for pups that meet AAFCO standards. Formulated by vets, the minimally processed food is made in the U.S. with natural ingredients, like high-quality meat.
My favorite part? Every meal plan is catered to your dog's breed and build to support a healthy weight. Here's what happened when Cleo switched her food over to Ollie for one month.
How Ollie Pet Food Delivery works
When you sign up for Ollie, you're taken through an in-depth survey about your dog's daily habits and dietary restrictions. This includes sharing your pup's current weight, optimal weight (per their vet), and daily activity levels.
Once you've shared this information, Ollie finds the ideal caloric intake for your pup. You'll then have a choice to opt in for a fully fresh plan, a mixed bowl plan (50% fresh, 50% Ollie dry food), or a half fresh plan (50% Ollie, 50% your current food).
The cost breakdown for each plan comes out to:
- Full Fresh Plan: $44 per week
- Mixed Bowl Plan: $34 per week
- Half Fresh Plan: $29.40 per week
While I debated the Mixed Bowl Plan—it's about $40 cheaper per month—I opted for the Full Fresh Plan for testing to ensure Cleo got the full Ollie experience.
I personally would skip the Half Fresh Plan; the cost breakdown is more per meal than the Full Fresh Plan. A better alternative is buying the Full Fresh Plan but spreading out your deliveries since all food arrives frozen and goes straight into the freezer.
What the intake survey asks
When you fill out the intake survey for Ollie, be prepared to share the following information:
- Your dog's current weight
- Your dog's optimal weight
- Your dog's activity level
- Your dog's age
- Your dog's breed
- Dietary restrictions or allergies
How to curate your Ollie box
Once you've completed the intake survey and chosen your meal plan, the site will suggest different fresh recipes, including a pork (light and lean), beef (vitamin-rich), chicken (for sensitive stomachs), turkey (antioxidant), and lamb (allergy-friendly).
Cleo's prior dry food was a sweet potato and chicken mix, so I decided to play it safe by opting for the fresh chicken recipes. Plus, I love that it catered to sensitive stomachs, which would help make the transition over to the diet easier.
However, I didn't want to keep Cleo too much in her current comfort zone. So I also opted for the Beef Recipe to see how she felt about other entrées. You can choose up to four recipes.
How your Ollie order arrives
You can schedule Ollie to arrive on a specific day, with options to change the arrival date under your account page. Every box arrives entrées frozen solid due to dry ice.
When my order arrived, I immediately moved it to my freezer, where the supply took up about 25% of my freezer space. I found the rectangle packages stacked easily to ensure they took up minimal space.
Your first order ships with a cute little silicone box to defrost your meals in the fridge for 24 hours before serving. Just remember to always feed your pup the defrosted entrée within 48 hours of opening it.
What my dog thought of Ollie
Only one critic really matters here: Cleo. As mentioned, Cleo really is not picky about food. Remember the plain lettuce I mentioned before?
So how can I know Cleo liked Ollie more than her old kibble? I decided to conduct a mini experiment. I put a bowl of her dry food next to Ollie's fresh food to see which she devoured first—and Ollie won out.
I think her preference for Ollie was reflected throughout the transition over to the fresh food. When the bowl was evenly split between her old and new food, she still always ate Ollie first.
What's more, I've never seen my dog lick her lips so much. Every time she sees the package come out of the fridge, she immediately sits by her bowl and starts licking.
However, the transition to Ollie's food was not perfectly seamless. The first day of only eating Ollie, I think I transitioned too rapidly from 70% to 100% fresh food. Cleo was slightly constipated, so I had to add back a little dry food to get her bowels moving again.
It was a good reminder to always keep the transition slow and consistent when switching up your dog's diet.
In the end, I'm glad we made the switch. Not only does Cleo seem to love her meals, but she's also started to shed some of the extra weight she's carried over the last two years.
This was a huge win for me! I've been trying to cut back Cleo's food and increase Cleo's activity levels to help her lose weight. Remember: Dogs who have overweight (~10-20% more than their ideal body weight) are at a higher risk of health issues like diabetes, reduced immunity, arthritis, and cancer.
I love that Cleo doesn't seem ravenous between meals (which commonly happened in the past when I tried to cut back her calories) but she's still down about 2 pounds since starting Ollie.
What else Ollie offers
You can add optional supplements or treats to every order. Fun fact: Your first box should come with two free items.
Training treats: Great for those who want a bite-sized addition for small pups or mental stimulation via training. Available in peanut butter and Parmesan.
Crunch Treats: Baked treats for pups who like a little bit of crunch. Available in sweet potato or apple and mixed berry.
Jerky: Chewy, meat-based treats intended for occasional rewards. Available in beef & sweet potato or chicken & apple.
Additionally, the brand sells minty dental chews and straight sweet potato slices. I opted for the mint dental chews because they help keep Cleo's teeth clean between brushings.
The supplement line is slightly more robust with five unique formulas: Calming Chews, Immunity Chews, Skin & Coat Chews, Hip & Joint Chews, and Probiotic Chews. I added the Calming Chews to my order; mini Aussies are often naturally anxious, and Cleo is no exception.
Is Ollie Fresh Pet Food worth the money?
Let's face it: $150 in dog food every month is steep. It won't fit into everyone's budget—and I'm still trying to figure out how much fresh food is right for my budget.
That being said, I know good health is invaluable. Seeing Cleo thrive and shed the excess weight that's given her vet concern in the past has been a huge relief. So even if I don't move forward with a 100% Ollie diet, I plan to stick with the Full Fresh Plan and to feed her at least half fresh food at every meal.
How Ollie compares to other brands
|Brand
|14-day box
|Shipping
|Proteins
|Types
|Supplements
|First Order
|Ollie
|$43
|Free
|5
|Fresh & Dry
|Yes
|60% off
|Farmer's Dog
|$67
|Free
|4
|Fresh
|No
|50% off
|Pets Table
|$111
|Free
|3
|Fresh & Air-Dried
|No
|50% off
|NomNom
|$94.99
|Free
|4
|Fresh
|Yes
|50% off
The takeaway
My dog absolutely devoured Ollie's fresh pet food, but she still lost extra weight to bring her overall body composition closer to her vet's recommendation. What's more, I felt good knowing Cleo was eating fresh ingredients and whole foods with a diet that better resembled my own.
