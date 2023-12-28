Studies show that drinking caffeinated coffee may help reduce your calorie intake at the next meal. However, you shouldn’t use coffee as an appetite suppressant or depend on coffee to help you lose weight. Drinking too much coffee can lead to side effects like trouble sleeping and anxiety, so it’s important to not overdo it. If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s best to focus on your diet and lifestyle as a whole and make healthy, sustainable changes that are best for your specific health needs.