Now for the questions you're here for: Does coffee break a fast? And can you have your java without disrupting the benefits of time-restricted eating?

The answers aren't so clear-cut. A cup of black coffee contains very few calories, only about two, so the caloric impact on the fast is likely minimal. The caffeine in coffee, however, will technically affect your fast, though it's not entirely clear how much it gets in the way of fasting benefits.

“Caffeinated drinks, even noncaloric ones,” Hendricks explains, “almost certainly disturb a fast, but scientists don’t yet know precisely in what ways or to what extent. What we know with certainty is that even a modest amount of caffeine, particularly in the morning, resets our circadian clocks8 . But to what extent morning caffeine also fires up our metabolism and pulls us out of our body’s fasting-and-repair mode is, so far as I know, still uncertain.”

One thing we do know, notes Pedre, is that many popular coffee additives will further break your fast. “What breaks any fast,” he says, “is when you cause an insulin spike, which would be caused by eating carbohydrates or taking sugar in your coffee, for example.” The caveat is that coffee can trigger insulin release9 even without sugar or carbohydrates, he adds.

“Anything that contains a calorie can impact fasting,” Seeman echoes. “This goes for carbs, fats, proteins, and alcohol. These nutrients activate our internal clocks and essentially ‘break’ our time-restricted eating window.”

This means that ultimately, the decision about whether to drink coffee (and how to take it) while fasting is largely a personal one. It depends on how much of a purist you are about fasting, and how much you value that morning cup of coffee. It's worth noting that coffee consumption in general may also have some metabolic health benefits (noted below), so those are also worth considering when weighing your decision to caffeinate or not.