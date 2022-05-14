If you aren’t a part of coffee culture, you’re at least aware of it. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that caffeine is the most widely used phytonutrient compound for promoting energy in the world.

Coffee powers our days—and sometimes, even nights. Even the thought of coffee motivates me to get out of bed most mornings! According to a 2014 review from Food and Chemical Toxicology, approximately 85% of the U.S. population consumes at least one caffeinated beverage a day, so it’s no overstatement to say that America runs on the stuff. But with all of this talk about caffeine keeping us awake, you can’t help but wonder what it’s doing to your sleep hygiene.

“Caffeine is an energy phytonutrient compound which blocks adenosine receptors. Adenosine is a sleep-promoting chemical in the brain that builds up throughout the day, resulting in us feeling sleepy as the day goes on,” says Julia Kogan Ph.D., health psychologist and stress and sleep coach. With caffeine affecting the way in which our system regulates sleepiness, there’s little doubt that caffeine (when not used wisely) can impact our sleep health.

This energizing phytonutrient and antioxidant is found in coffee and tea, but also in things like chocolate, soda, and even some nootropic supplements. Understanding how caffeine affects your body is essential to reaping the benefits of this long-used phytochemical and avoiding the less desirable side effects, like suboptimal sleep.