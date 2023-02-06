Intermittent fasting for 18 hours a day can be an incredibly helpful tool in regulating hormones, decreasing brain fog, boosting immunity, and reducing inflammation. However, due to the nature of negative side effects like tiredness and increased hunger, this type of IF may be tough to adhere to in the long term and may not even be right for you. Speak to your doctor to find out if you're a candidate for 18:6 IF and, if so, how long the eating plan will benefit you.