Following a 18:6 fasting schedule means that you fast for 18 hours a day and eat for 6 hours a day.

“[18:6] is a term used to explain a person's fasting window and eating window,” Mindy Pelz, DC, author of Fast Like a Girl, tells mindbodygreen. “Eighteen hours is the length of time they consistently go without food and six hours is the time period in which they eat their meals,” she says.

Researchers posit1 that the average American consumes the majority of their caloric intake within a 12-hour feeding window. That makes 18:6 a moderate-to-advanced fasting option—it's more restrictive than 16:8 fasting, but not as intense as alternate-day fasting or the 5:2 diet.

As such, according to Madiha Saeed, MD, author of The Holistic Rx, the 18:6 IF schedule might be beneficial for someone experiencing a weight loss plateau on the 16:8 schedule.

And the benefits of this type of fasting span beyond weight loss. “Longer fasts can reset your system," says Saeed. "Modern science has now found so many physical benefits for fasting. Simply going without food is anti-inflammatory2 , anti-tumor3 , and anti-aging4 .”