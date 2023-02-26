A Beginner Guide To 5:2 Fasting + How To Do It Safely
There are many ways to do an intermittent fast, and 5:2 is one of the most popular. Here's what you need to know about the benefits, risks, and challenges associated with this unique fasting schedule.
Advertisement
What is a 5:2 fast?
5:2 fasting1, also known as The Fast Diet, is a type of intermittent fasting that involves eating normally for five days of the week and restricting your calorie intake to approximately 500-600 calories (or roughly 25-30% of your normal calorie intake) for the remaining two days of the week.
This type of fasting was popularized by Michael Mosley, a British journalist who published a book titled The FastDiet in 2013. In his book, Mosley describes the 5:2 eating plan, which was developed in response to his own health issues, and explains how it helped him improve his cardiometabolic health.
People often try 5:2 fasting because it can be easier to follow2 than diet regimens that require you to count macros every day, like the high protein low carb diet.
“For some, this approach may be more appealing than traditional dieting, as there are only two days of the week where there’s a focus on reducing caloric intake,” says Laura DeCesaris, IFMCP, MS, DC, a functional medicine practitioner.
You have the freedom to choose which two days of the week you want to fast, and they don’t have to be consecutive. Another major plus of the 5:2 fast is that there is no restriction on which foods you can eat on fasting or non-fasting days, since no food groups are off-limits.
However, limiting calorie intake to 500-600 calories a day on fasting days will be challenging for most people.
Summary
Advertisement
Health benefits of 5:2 fasting:
Emerging research finds that 5:2 fasting may lead to a number of health benefits, such as improved metabolic health, weight loss, blood sugar control, and more. Here's a look at the science behind each:
It improves blood sugar levels.
A randomized trial that included 137 adult participants with Type 2 diabetes found that 5:2 fasting helped lower participants’ HbA1c levels3. HbA1c, or hemoglobin A1c, is an indicator of your average blood sugar levels over the last two to three months. High HbA1c levels are associated with a greater risk of long-term diabetes-related complications4.
Another smaller randomized trial with 16 young, healthy-weight participants found that 5:2 fasting helped reduce participants’ fasting blood glucose levels5. Fasting blood glucose is an indicator of your blood sugar levels several hours after eating. High fasting blood glucose levels can be a sign of insulin resistance, which means your body is not effectively able to use insulin to metabolize the glucose in your blood.
One of the mechanisms by which 5:2 fasting improves your blood sugar levels is by improving your insulin sensitivity. “The 5:2 diet increases insulin sensitivity, which helps ensure blood glucose is distributed to other cells in your body more efficiently,” says Krista Varady, Ph.D., a fasting researcher and professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois, Chicago.
Advertisement
It improves cardiometabolic health.
5:2 fasting can support cardiometabolic health6 by lowering insulin resistance, oxidative stress, blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, according to a 2022 review published in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology.
Varady, who is the lead author of the review, says “Some studies have shown reductions in LDL cholesterol (the “bad” cholesterol) by 10-25 percent. Other studies have shown increases in HDL cholesterol (the “good” cholesterol) by 5-15% percent.”
It boosts liver health.
A randomized trial conducted in China with 61 participants who had both Type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD) found that following the 5:2 eating plan for 24 weeks helped participants reduce the amount of fat stored in their liver and improve liver function7 considerably.
The authors of the study note that 5:2 impacted the liver by helping people reduce their body weight, body mass index (BMI), blood glucose levels, and cholesterol levels.
Advertisement
It may improve brain health.
A 2021 review published in the journal Nutrients notes that intermittent fasting, including 5:2 fasting, may help boost brain health8 and potentially reduce the risk of conditions such as epilepsy, ischemic stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and more.
However, the authors note that further research is required to substantiate these benefits in humans.
It might cause weight loss.
“5:2 fasting puts you in a calorie deficit (meaning you’re consuming fewer calories than you’re burning) and supports weight loss5,” says DeCesaris. However, the amount of weight you lose will be highly dependent on what you eat during non-fasting days.
Advertisement
Is 5:2 fasting effective for weight loss?
Yes, 5:2 fasting can help you lose weight. “It has been shown to produce between 3-7% weight loss6 over three to six months in people with obesity, which roughly translates to 5-20 pounds. Most of the weight loss is achieved in the first three months," says Varady.
A 2022 review published in the journal Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity notes that 5:2 fasting may be as effective in reducing weight9 as other, more traditional diets that involve restricting your calorie intake every day.
The review notes that in addition to helping you lose weight, 5:2 fasting can also help improve your waist-to-hip ratio (WHR), which is considered a more accurate anthropometric metric10 than BMI.
However, it’s important to note that the amount of weight you can lose on a 5:2 fast varies from person to person. “With any weight loss journey, the amount of weight lost will depend on factors like initial body weight, extent of calorie restriction, exercise, and stress levels, among others,” says DeCesaris.
For instance, what you eat on days when you’re not fasting can play a major role in determining how much weight you lose. Eating a healthy, balanced, and nutritious diet on non-fasting days can help you achieve your weight loss goals.
On the contrary, eating a lot of calorie-dense junk food on non-fasting days will make it hard for you to lose weight, or even cause you to gain weight.
If you’ve tried 5:2 fasting and feel like you’re not losing much weight, it may be helpful to try other, more consistent types of fasting such as time-restricted eating.
Keep in mind, however, that losing weight too fast is not healthy either. “Rapid weight loss (losing more than two pounds per week for the first four weeks) is generally a sign that something is wrong and you're losing muscle instead of fat,” says Scott Keatley, RD, CDN, a nutritionist who specializes in medical nutrition therapy.
Summary
What to eat on fasting days.
On days when you’re fasting, since you have limited calories to consume, you should spend them wisely on nutrient-dense foods that will help you meet your body’s needs. Nutrient-dense foods are high in nutrition but relatively low in calories, essentially giving you the highest bang for your buck if you're restricting calories.
Not getting adequate nutrition on fasting days can raise your risk of developing nutritional deficiencies11.
These are some nutrient-dense foods that can help you feel full and satisfied on days when you’re fasting:
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Whole grains
- Healthy proteins
- Fiber-rich foods like beans and legumes
- Nuts
- Seeds
On the other hand, these are some foods that may be best avoided, or consumed in moderation:
- Fast food
- Refined foods
- Highly processed foods
- Sugary foods
- Foods with excess sodium
- Foods containing trans fats or a high percentage of saturated fat
- Alcohol
- Sweetened beverages
Sample 5:2 fasting meal plan.
Breakfast:
- Mushroom omelet
- Yogurt with berries
- Blueberry smoothie
- Overnight oats
Lunch:
- Vegetable stir-fry
- Chicken soup
- Tofu scramble
- Avocado salad
Snack:
- Vegetable and egg muffins
- Roasted chickpeas
- Carrots and hummus
- Fruit salad
Dinner:
- Zoodles with tomato sauce
- Cauliflower steak
- Salad with salmon
- Zucchini fritters
Beverages:
- Water
- Green tea
- Black tea
- Black coffee
Tips for the 5:2 fasting plan.
If you’re thinking of trying the 5:2 fasting plan, here are some tips that can help you succeed:
Start gradually.
It may not be easy for you to suddenly reduce your calorie intake to just a quarter of what you normally eat. It can help to start reducing your intake gradually, so your body has a chance to get used to it.
The first few times you fast, you can reduce your calorie intake to 75% of your usual calorie intake, followed by 50%, and then by 25 percent.
Experiment with different meal combinations.
On fasting days, try experimenting with different meal types and timings to see what works best for you. For instance, you could try eating three or four small meals per day, or two larger meals instead.
Keep small snacks handy.
You may occasionally feel hungry or low on energy, particularly the first few times you fast. It can be helpful to keep small portions of healthy snacks with you as you go about your day, in case you need to eat something.
Be mindful of your calorie intake.
While 5:2 fasting doesn’t restrict any foods, it does require you to be mindful of the number of calories you’re consuming on fasting days.
When you’re shopping at the grocery store, be sure to check product labels for calorie and nutrition information. For foods that don’t have labels, you can look up the information you need online12.
Remember that the calorie count of a dish can vary depending on how it’s prepared. A calorie tracker app can help you keep tabs on the number of calories you’re consuming per day.
Eat healthfully on non-fasting days.
To maximize your benefits from 5:2 fasting and reduce your risk of nutritional deficiencies, it’s important that you eat healthfully on non-fasting days too. Choose whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fiber.
How long can you do 5:2?
Most studies investigating the benefits and effects of the 5:2 fasting plan do not go more than 24 weeks, so the long-term consequences of this eating plan are still unknown, says Keatley.
However, since 5:2 fasting has been shown to reduce muscle mass and slow metabolism9, you may be more prone to regain the weight once you go back to your normal eating patterns, Keatley explains.
He recommends stopping the fast if you’re losing weight very rapidly at a rate of more than two pounds per week in the first four weeks. You should also discontinue 5:2 if it “starts to become an emotional burden on you, or if you become dependent on it to feel good,” he says.
Safety and side effects.
5:2 fasting may be helpful to some people, but it’s not for everyone. You should avoid this diet if you are pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant, breastfeeding, under 20 years old, underweight, or have a history of eating disorders.
To ensure your safety while you’re on this eating plan, Keatley recommends consulting a healthcare provider such as a doctor or a dietitian before you start and in case you experience any symptoms or side effects.
Some of the side effects of fasting13 include hunger, fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, low mood, food-related thoughts, and fear of losing control and overeating on non-fasting days.
Another risk of 5:2 fasting is nutrition deficiencies14, which can lead to long-term health problems if left untreated. It may be helpful to consult a healthcare provider and regularly check your nutrition levels, to ensure you’re not at risk for a deficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much weight can I lose on a 5:2 fast?
Research shows us that people have been able to lose 3-7% of their body weight on the 5:2 fasting diet, over a period of three to six months. However, the actual amount of weight lost can vary from person to person, based on factors like their food choices, exercise habits, and lifestyle.
Can you drink coffee on the 5:2 diet?
The 5:2 diet doesn’t restrict any food or beverages, so you can drink coffee on fasting days as well as non-fasting days. In fact, coffee can boost your energy levels and help you feel more awake and alert when you’re fasting.
The takeaway.
5:2 fasting is an eating plan that calls for significantly restricting your calorie intake two days a week and eating normally on the other five days. It's been shown to lead to weight loss and metabolic health improvements, but it's not for everyone. Consult a healthcare provider to determine whether it’s safe and appropriate for you.
If you’re intrigued by fasting but not sure if 5:2 is the right fit, you can explore other types of intermittent fasting here.
Sanjana Gupta has been a health writer and editor since 2014. She has written extensively for platforms like Insider, Livestrong.com, and Verywell Mind. Her work spans various health-related topics, including nutrition, fitness, mental health, medical conditions, and wellness.
Sanjana has a master's degree in digital journalism from New York University. She also holds a master's degree in management from the University of Mumbai.
She balances her love for chocolate with a penchant for fun workouts like aerial yoga and kickboxing.