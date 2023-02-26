5:2 fasting1 , also known as The Fast Diet, is a type of intermittent fasting that involves eating normally for five days of the week and restricting your calorie intake to approximately 500-600 calories (or roughly 25-30% of your normal calorie intake) for the remaining two days of the week.

This type of fasting was popularized by Michael Mosley, a British journalist who published a book titled The FastDiet in 2013. In his book, Mosley describes the 5:2 eating plan, which was developed in response to his own health issues, and explains how it helped him improve his cardiometabolic health.

People often try 5:2 fasting because it can be easier to follow2 than diet regimens that require you to count macros every day, like the high protein low carb diet.

“For some, this approach may be more appealing than traditional dieting, as there are only two days of the week where there’s a focus on reducing caloric intake,” says Laura DeCesaris, IFMCP, MS, DC, a functional medicine practitioner.

You have the freedom to choose which two days of the week you want to fast, and they don’t have to be consecutive. Another major plus of the 5:2 fast is that there is no restriction on which foods you can eat on fasting or non-fasting days, since no food groups are off-limits.

However, limiting calorie intake to 500-600 calories a day on fasting days will be challenging for most people.