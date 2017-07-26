It’s easy to overeat indulgent foods and snack foods since they have an addictive quality; they’re comforting and taste so good that it’s difficult to limit yourself. These foods are calorie-dense, so you’d have to eat a lot before actually feeling full—adding hundreds of calories to your day without realizing it.

Most healthier, lighter foods don’t have this effect and are easier to control. But if you’ve struggled with unhealthy food habits, like overeating and eating when you’re not hungry, choosing healthier foods is only half the battle. When you start eating healthier, you may still experience strong urges to eat despite your best efforts. It’s common to replace junk foods with nuts, nut butters, granola, grain crackers, and healthier dessert options (I'm looking at you, vegan ice cream). Although these foods can still be healthy, they’re calorie dense and can sabotage your weight management efforts.

There are many reasons for overeating, but a common one is stress. Stress makes you crave comfort food and feel less satisfied after indulging. Stress eating is often used to take your mind off what’s stressing you out rather than dealing with it. Instead, find nonfood ways to de-stress and focus on what you really need in these moments. It could be catching up with a friend who makes you laugh, taking a warm bath, getting outside and taking a walk, listening to music, or reading. Mindful eating goes a long way, too; portion what you eat, go slowly, and avoid multitasking while eating.