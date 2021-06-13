These Genius Egg Muffins Are The Perfect Make-Ahead, Waste-Free Meal

Finding uses for your day-old bread (whether homemade or otherwise) is a great way to cut down on waste. While you could simply toast it or make croutons, these clever breakfast muffins make use of another leftover: cooked veggies.

The recipe, from The Planet Friendly Kitchen by Karen Edwards, technically calls for cooking zucchini, pepper, squash, and spinach fresh for the muffins, but you can always use the veggies cooked for dinner the previous evening. "Swap in your favorite (locally sourced) root veggies and greens to liven up your early-morning repertoire," writes Edwards.