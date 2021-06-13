These Genius Egg Muffins Are The Perfect Make-Ahead, Waste-Free Meal

mindbodygreen

These Eggy Bread & Veggie Muffins Are The Perfect Make-Ahead, No-Waste Meal

Eliza Sullivan
Image by Brad Siviour / The Planet Friendly Kitchen

June 13, 2021 — 10:19 AM

Finding uses for your day-old bread (whether homemade or otherwise) is a great way to cut down on waste. While you could simply toast it or make croutons, these clever breakfast muffins make use of another leftover: cooked veggies.

The recipe, from The Planet Friendly Kitchen by Karen Edwards, technically calls for cooking zucchini, pepper, squash, and spinach fresh for the muffins, but you can always use the veggies cooked for dinner the previous evening. "Swap in your favorite (locally sourced) root veggies and greens to liven up your early-morning repertoire," writes Edwards.

Eggy Bread & Veggie Muffins

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 sliced zucchini
  • ½ deseeded, diced yellow pepper
  • 150 g chopped butternut squash or pumpkin
  • 250 g shredded spinach
  • 1 tbsp. oil
  • 8 slices stale wholemeal bread
  • 4 organic eggs
  • 150 ml unsweetened plant milk
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a muffin tray with six folded cups of greaseproof paper. Ensure the veggies are cut into small pieces, then fry them in oil until brown. When cooked, stir in the spinach until it wilts. Remove from the heat.
  2. Meanwhile, chop the stale bread into cubes and place in a bowl. Whisk the eggs and milk together and pour half the mixture on to the bread. Stir and set aside for 10 minutes. Once thick, stir the vegetables through the mixture and season.
  3. Pour into the muffin cases and top with the remaining eggy bread mix. Bake until golden and crispy (approximately 30 minutes). Serve warm.

Excerpted with permission from The Planet Friendly Kitchen by Karen Edwards, Summersdale

