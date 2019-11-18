Why You Should Be Eating More Overnight Oats, According To Science

Oats, as well as other grains, legumes, and nuts contain a high amount of phytic acid. In cereal grains, phytic acid is found in the outermost shell.

In our digestive tract, phytic acid binds to minerals such as magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc, which make them indigestible in the body.

It also acts as an inhibitor for important digestive enzymes such as pepsin, amylase, and trypsin. A diet high in phytic acid will therefore make it more challenging for the body to optimally absorb and utilize the nutrients present.