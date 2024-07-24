Advertisement
My Honest ButcherBox Review, Based On Quality, Taste, & Delivery
Your protein needs are likely higher than you think—assuming you’re striving for a longer, stronger, healthier life. Not only is protein the building block of muscle mass (a key predictor of longevity), but it’s also the most satiating macronutrient, which means it keeps you full for longer.
While animal proteins are a more complete protein source than plant-based options, not all animal proteins are created equal.
I’ve recently made it a mission to fuel my body with enough healthy protein to thrive (not just survive!)—and that’s what led me to ButcherBox, a popular meat delivery service offering high-quality meat with trustworthy sourcing.
Of course, with higher quality comes higher prices. Below, read my full ButcherBox review and our verdict on whether this meat delivery service is worth the cost.
- ButcherBox offers various subscription plans for high-quality meat and seafood delivery, ranging from 8 to 26 pounds.
- I've been eating ButcherBox meat for over five years and I've tested a lot of the brand's meat and seafood: 100% grass-fed beef burgers, wild-caught Alaskan salmon, organic chicken wings, pork butt, 100% grass-fed steak, & gluten-free chicken nuggets.
- ButcherBox pays attention to animal welfare, sourcing, and planet health.The brand only works with partners that also prioritize safety, sustainability, and inclusion.
- ButcherBox is very transparent about how it sources meat and seafood. All cattle is 100% grass-fed, the chicken is organic, and the seafood is wild-caught.
- I can truly taste the difference in quality when comparing ButcherBox meat and seafood with the options I buy at my local grocery store. ButcherBox is flavorful and fresh.
What is ButcherBox?
ButcherBox launched in 2015 with the mission to make high-quality meat more accessible. In the 9+ years since then, the company has taken on a much larger feat: rethinking the entire food system.
The brand pays attention not only to quality, but animal welfare, sourcing, and the health of our planet. The brand only partners with people who also prioritize safety, sustainability, and inclusion.
ButcherBox has a number of third-party certifications such as B Corporation Certification, Global Animal Partnership, and ASPCA. The brand operates very transparently, with detailed information on its website outlining sourcing practices, business operations, and more.
How ButcherBox works
When you sign up for ButcherBox, you can choose from a custom or curated plan.
With the Curated Plan, you’ll be able to choose your meat types (no seafood), but the brand will select the specific cuts. The Classic Box comes with 8 to 11 pounds of meat, while the Big Box comes with 16 to 22 pounds.
The Custom Plan allows you to hand-select specific cuts of meat and seafood. There are two custom box sizes available (the classic box with 9 to 14 pounds of meat or the Big Box with 18 to 26 pounds). Each custom box has 20% more meat than the Curated Plan.
Once you select your plan type and box size, you’ll be prompted to choose how often you’d like to receive deliveries: every two weeks, every month, every six weeks, or every two months. You can pause or cancel your subscription at any time.
Next you’ll select the types of meat (and the cuts if you chose a custom plan) for your first box. A few meat options include burgers, organic free-range boneless skinless chicken breasts, stew beef, fully cooked chicken maple breakfast sausage patties, and pork tenderloin.
All that’s left after that is to enter your shipping information and pay for your box. After you subscribe, you’ll be able to select your first delivery date.
How ButcherBox sources its meat
When searching for high-quality meat, it’s extremely important to pay attention to sourcing. ButcherBox is the largest meat brand to be named a Certified B Corporation, meaning it’s gone through extensive evaluation for both social and environmental performance and animal welfare.
As mentioned earlier, ButcherBox carefully vets its partners and sources only from those that share the brand’s high standards for quality and for sustainability practices. Each facility is routinely inspected and approved by the USDA or a comparable agency.
What does that mean? 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood. All meat and seafood is sourced from the U.S., Australia, and Canada.
The cattle are humanely raised on a pasture, with a natural grass diet (no antibiotics or hormones) for their entire lives. The pigs are fed an all-vegetarian diet and raised with traditional, sustainable farming methods.
Plus, the free-range chickens are primarily raised outdoors (not in cages), which the brand says leads to leaner chicken meat. (And yes, this is different from pasture-raised). All ButcherBox chicken is certified organic, meaning the chickens eat organic feed free from pesticides and receive no antibiotics or added growth hormones.
FAQ: What is “100% grass-fed” beef?
How much does ButcherBox cost?
The cost of ButcherBox depends on which box type and size you choose. See below for a full breakdown.
Custom Plan:
- Classic Box: $169
- Big Box: $306
Curated Plan:
- Classic Box: $148
- Big Box: $259
The custom boxes come with 20% more meat than the curated boxes, and you have the option to include seafood as well for no additional cost.
For both plans, the classic box is recommended for individuals and small families, while the big box is best for mid-size families and large freezers.
A fun perk: ButcherBox seems to always be running some sort of promo for free add-ons. At the time of this article being published the brand is offering free salmon, top sirloins, or chicken thighs in every box for your first year of deliveries (up to $384 in value).
How I tested & reviewed ButcherBox
I have a long history with ButcherBox. I used to get deliveries every three months or so, back in 2019, 2020, and 2021. It was a savior during the pandemic when I didn’t want to go to the grocery store but still wanted to eat healthy.
But I lived alone, which made it harder to justify the cost (and get through my full order without stocking up the freezer).
To give a relevant, detailed, up-to-date review, I received a full box from the brand earlier this month. I was sent the Hot Grill Summer box, which includes each of the below cuts of meat and fish:
- New York Strips 20 oz (2 x 10 oz steaks)
- Organic Free-Range Chicken Wings Approx. 3 lbs
- Gulf Shrimp 1 lb (31-40 ct)
- Sockeye Salmon 2 lbs (5-7 pcs)
- Boneless Pork Butt Approx. 3.5 lbs
I also added the brand’s gluten-free organic chicken nuggets (because yum), which weren’t on the menu when I previously subscribed!
Here’s a breakdown of the criteria I used when testing and reviewing ButcherBox:
- Quality & sourcing: Before I even agreed to test ButcherBox for mindbodygreen, I dug into the brand’s sourcing practices and read up on the quality of meat. Once I felt good about all of the above, I moved onto actually testing the product.
- Ordering experience: While this particular box was sent directly to me by the brand, I have gone through the ButcherBox ordering process multiple times in the past. Overall I found the process to be quick, simple, and self-explanatory (including my previous cancellation).
- Delivery & packaging: I am pretty particular when it comes to evaluating a brand’s delivery process and its packaging practices. What I look for? Easy-to-follow tracking and delivery notifications, along with sustainable, recyclable packaging (as little excess as possible).
- Taste: No matter how high-quality and well-sourced a meat or seafood product is, I’m not going to eat it (or pay good money for it!) if the food doesn’t actually taste good. I’ve tasted at least five meat types and cuts from ButcherBox (along with the salmon and shrimp)—and each one has impressed me.
- Value: At the end of this review, you’ll find my final verdict on whether ButcherBox is worth it. This takes into account the amount of food you receive, the quality, and the taste.
- Taste: 4/5
- Value: 4/5
- Quality: 5/5
- Ordering experience: 5/5
- Delivery & packaging: 5/5
How is ButcherBox delivered?
I’m extremely particular about meal delivery processes. I truly hate food waste, so few things bug me more than a perishable delivery without any alert of shipment.
Fortunately, my most recent ButcherBox delivery experience was fairly seamless.
I love that you’re able to choose your specific delivery date, and that the brand sends you an email alert to let you know the box as shipped. You’ll be able to track your delivery and receive updates on its status if desired.
All boxes ship 1 to 3 days from the date the order is billed, and the delivery typically arrives 1 to 2 days after shipment. Typically, boxes arrive between 8am and 8pm.
The meat arrives frozen and compact in a single eco-friendly, insulated box. The brand designed its boxes specifically to keep the meat within optimal temperature range, with dry ice included in each package to keep the meat safe. I personally had my box delivered the day after my tracking estimated it would arrive—but everything was still frozen.
Oh, and shipping is free (but shouldn’t it always be?).
Editor’s tip: To keep your meat fresh and safe to consume, be sure to unpack the box and put everything into your freezer as soon as it’s received. Most ButcherBox meat and seafood stays good in the freezer for up to one year.
What I love about ButcherBox
It may sound silly, but quality has been a big deterrent in my own goal of adding more protein to my diet. I want to feel good about where my meat is coming from, yet I’m rarely impressed by the options at my local grocery store.
Ergo, there’s a lot I love about ButcherBox:
There’s no guessing game for quality
I love that with ButcherBox I never have to wonder how the meat was sourced or worry about the quality I’m going to receive. Every type and cut of meat is high-quality and the brand has very respectable standards for sourcing.
The meat tastes great
I’ve tasted a wide variety of ButcherBox meats and seafoods (wild-caught Alaskan salmon filet, organic chicken wings, pork butt, grass-fed burgers, and more) and I truly can taste the quality. Each meal I’ve made with my ButcherBox meat tastes fresh and flavorful.
I’m also a salmon snob, yet I'm always impressed by how great ButcherBox's salmon tastes. The bright pink color says it all!
I used the pork butt to make pulled pork (which I then made into tacos), and it was extremely juicy and flavorful.
The only cut that was just so-so is the steak, which tasted a little bit dry. I will say that could have been in the way it was cooked, but I has higher hopes considering the quality.
Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention how delicious the gluten-free chicken nuggets were. I’ve been eating them daily for a mid-afternoon protein snack and I’m going to be disappointed when the bag runs out.
It inspires me to cook more
Guess what happens when you have your freezer and fridge stocked with high-quality protein options: you cook more. Over the past two weeks of testing ButcherBox, I haven’t ordered takeout once (and yes, this is a feat for me!).
I’ve even gotten better about my meal prep, which experts say inspires healthier eating.
There’s a ton of variety
I can tell you right now: I never would have bought a pork butt on a whim at the grocery store. I tend to go in with my list and stick with my usual go-to meats and seafood.
But with ButcherBox, I have a seemingly endless amount of healthy options. I’ve experimented with types and cuts of meat that I had never cooked before—which also helps get more nutrients into my diet!
It helps me hit my protein goals
ButcherBox is serving its main purpose: to make high-quality meat more accessible—and by doing that it’s helping me hit my protein goals. I was previously eating about 70 grams per day, but I’m hitting my goal of 100 grams without a hitch thanks to ButcherBox.
What I'd change about ButcherBox
Overall I'm a huge fan of ButcherBox. The meat tastes great and the ordering and delivery processes are simple. There are only a few things I'd change to make it even more universal.
- More size options: I stopped my ButcherBox subscription in the past because I was living alone. Even the smallest box size came with a lot of meat. While the meat lasts for a long time in the freezer, it felt excessive to be ordering so much of it for one person.
- Less expensive: I know you get what you pay for—and ButcherBox is extremely high-quality—but I still wish it was slightly less expensive. On one hand, I love that the boxes are a flat price regardless of what meat types and cuts you choose. But on the other hand, I think some people might save money if the cost was based on the meats you select.
Is ButcherBox worth it?
To say ButcherBox has been a game-changer would be an understatement. If I had unlimited funds, I’d always have an active subscription.
If you have the money in your food budget, then ButcherBox is 100% worth it. Yes, it will likely cost you slightly more than shopping at your local grocery store—but the meat will be much higher quality (and you won't need to leave your home to get it).
The takeaway
If you also struggle to find meat or seafood you can feel good about, I strongly recommend giving ButcherBox a try. The meat delivery services takes the guesswork out of what’s for dinner—and it opens up so many recipe opportunities!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD