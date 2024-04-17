While you may think it's important to focus on protein intake only if you're working out all the time, this couldn't be further from the truth. Even if you're a desk jockey, getting your fill of protein has big benefits. "During bed-rest studies, middle-aged people can lose up to 2 pounds of muscle just from their legs in seven days," says Douglas Paddon-Jones, Ph.D., professor of nutrition and metabolism at the University of Texas Medical Branch. "But some of the pretty new research coming out suggests that if we give additional protein, we can partially protect this muscle mass. This extends to people who live a sedentary lifestyle."