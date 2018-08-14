The Surprising Link Between Blood Sugar Balance & Anxiety

While eating sweets and other energy-rich foods may make us feel better in the short term, they definitely do not help us in the long term. Excessive amounts of sugar drive up the levels of pro-inflammatory insulin, which helps deliver the sugar to our cells. When there isn't enough insulin or the insulin doesn't work as well, we develop insulin resistance. Glucose levels will then build up in the blood and put us on the road to developing pre-diabetes and, eventually, full-blown diabetes.

In response to all this, the body increases the amount of insulin it releases to try to keep us balanced. But, ironically, insulin also makes us hungry, and the food we eat is more likely to be stored as fat when we have higher insulin levels. As you can imagine, this creates a vicious cycle: When we have spikes in insulin as a result of eating high-sugar foods, our hunger drive can be stronger and our cravings also get stronger. And if what you eat is stored primarily as fat (from higher insulin levels), in between meals you may develop cravings and hunger because the fat cells won’t let go of the energy stores as readily as other cells in your body, so you'll want to eat again to feel better. The cycle goes on and on and on.