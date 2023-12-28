So, what do you need to eat to hit this 2.5-3 gram leucine target? Animal proteins have a higher percentage of leucine5 than plant proteins, and a standard serving of chicken, beef, or a whey protein supplement should get you there. "In whey protein, leucine is about 12%, so 23 grams of whey protein isolate will trigger it. Whereas in soy protein isolate, it's about 7.8%, so now you need 33 or 34 grams. So all proteins aren't equal,"* Layman said in his episode.