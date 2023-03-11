How Much Protein You Actually Need To Build Muscle, Explained

This is because dietary protein is essential for muscle protein synthesis (MPS)—a metabolic process that involves the incorporation of amino acids into skeletal muscle to help produce new muscle proteins. "This is why we must consume adequate daily dietary protein to promote muscle growth," Frutchey says. "Without adequate protein intake, muscle protein synthesis cannot occur1 effectively and muscle growth will be limited." In order to promote MPS and build muscle, your protein needs to contain an adequate amount of leucine—more on that below.