According to Nelson, you need amino acid levels to drop before you can restart the process of MPS. “If I want to turn a light switch on and off multiple times per day, I obviously need to turn it off before I can turn it back on again,” he says, explaining that it’s best to split your protein intake into several meals per day with a few hours between each to boost muscle growth.

There is some research to show that this becomes even more important the older you are, since when mTOR is constantly activated, it may accelerate aging5 .

There’s no universal answer for how much protein you should eat per meal, or even how many meals you should aim for each day.

According to one review, it’s estimated that eating at least two to three meals with 25-30 grams of high-quality protein each could optimize MPS6 in healthy adults. On the other hand, the International Society of Sports Medicine advises eating at least 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, spread over a minimum of four meals each day to maximize your body’s anabolic response7 , or muscle growth. This comes out to roughly 27 grams per meal for a 150-pound man.

Nelson emphasizes the importance of eating a variety of protein-rich foods during each meal to cover all your bases and round out your diet. Though protein-rich foods are your best bet for ramping up your intake, protein powder can also help fill in the gaps if you’re in a pinch.

Besides how much protein you’re eating each day, how you distribute your intake might also matter.

In fact, some research suggests that it may be best to squeeze more protein into your morning meal. According to a recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition, eating a high-protein breakfast8 and consuming less protein during dinner was more effective for muscle growth. Another animal study had similar findings, concluding that eating protein at breakfast might be better for maintaining muscle mass9 .