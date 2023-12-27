And what about busy days when it's easier to plan one protein-heavy meal? Research2 comparing high protein intake (100 grams in one sitting) versus lower intakes (25 grams) found that greater protein load was still used for muscle protein synthesis, rather than energy production. So while it may take longer to digest and absorb large amounts of protein, (and different types of proteins are absorbed at different rates), it isn't harmful to eat large amounts in one sitting. One caveat is that certain people, like those with kidney disease (more on this later), need to be careful about protein intake.