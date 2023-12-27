How Much Protein Can Your Body Absorb? Here's How Much To Eat In One Sitting
Whether muscle growth is your goal or you simply want to do a single pushup without crying, what you put on your plate is just as important as how much weight you're lifting at the gym. Besides filling up on lean proteins or sipping a protein shake after your workout, how you distribute your protein intake throughout the day can also affect how quickly you'll see results.
And while protein is an essential macronutrient for lean muscle mass and strength, it's also necessary for the health of your skin, cartilage, and bones, while supporting metabolic and immune health, reducing cravings, and optimizing brain function1. Protein is for everyone, so how can we get the most out of our meals?
We reached out to a few experts to learn more about optimal protein intake and how much protein your body can actually absorb in a single sitting.
How much protein can your body absorb in one meal?
Before diving into the science, it's important to distinguish between protein absorption and protein utilization.
When you eat a big slab of steak, for example, it travels through your digestive tract. The protein that it contains is broken down into amino acids, which are absorbed into the bloodstream2 and used by the tissues throughout the body.
"The reality is you can absorb almost all of the protein that you consume," explains Mike T. Nelson, CSCS, CISSN, MSME, Ph.D., a human performance specialist.
The reality is you can absorb almost all of the protein that you consume.
Nelson compares the process of muscle hypertrophy (aka muscle building) to an assembly line: A calorie surplus is needed to provide energy for the line, leucine (a type of branched-chain amino acid) is needed to turn it on via a gene called mTOR, and essential amino acids are used as the building materials for the new muscle tissue.
"Levels of leucine above 2.5 grams per meal will turn on [mTOR]," protein and amino acid requirements researcher Don Layman, Ph.D., explains on the mindbodygreen podcast. "If you don't meet that threshold, that protein consumption is a sense going to waste."
This means that the composition of your meal matters just as much as how many grams of protein you're getting in your daily diet. Generally, getting 25 to 30 grams of complete protein per meal helps you hit that 2.5 grams of leucine mark, with 100 grams of daily protein being a good minimum requirement for everyone to strive for.
Mary Sabat, M.S., RDN, L.D., points out that your overall protein needs can be influenced by a wide range of factors3, including your age, your physical activity level, the intensity and duration of your workouts, and your overall health status. If you're extremely active, over the age of 65, pregnant, or breastfeeding, you'll likely benefit from eating over 100 grams per day.
Aiming for 0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight (or 1.6 to 2.2 grams per kilogram) a day is a healthy place to start (and well over the Recommended Daily Allowance of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, which is focused on preventing deficiency diseases, not optimizing health).
Summary
When to eat protein to build muscle
According to Nelson, you need amino acid levels to drop before you can restart the process of MPS. "If I want to turn a light switch on and off multiple times per day, I obviously need to turn it off before I can turn it back on again," he says, explaining that it's best to split your protein intake into several meals per day.
There is some research to show that this becomes even more important the older you are since when mTOR is constantly activated, it may accelerate aging4.
Nelson emphasizes the importance of eating a variety of protein-rich foods during each meal to cover all your bases and round out your diet. Though protein-rich foods are your best bet for ramping up your intake, protein powder can also help fill in the gaps if you're in a pinch.
Besides how much protein you're eating each day, how you distribute your intake might also matter.
In fact, some research suggests that it may be best to squeeze more protein into your morning meal. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition, eating a high-protein breakfast5 and consuming less protein during dinner was more effective for muscle growth. Another animal study had similar findings, concluding that eating protein at breakfast might be better for maintaining muscle mass6.
And what about busy days when it's easier to plan one protein-heavy meal? Research2 comparing high protein intake (100 grams in one sitting) versus lower intakes (25 grams) found that greater protein load was still used for muscle protein synthesis, rather than energy production. So while it may take longer to digest and absorb large amounts of protein, (and different types of proteins are absorbed at different rates), it isn't harmful to eat large amounts in one sitting. One caveat is that certain people, like those with kidney disease (more on this later), need to be careful about protein intake.
Summary
Most digestible protein types
"Plant and animal proteins differ in their amino acid profile, and this affects their absorption rate and efficiency in building muscle," says Sabat.
She explains that animal proteins contain all of the essential amino acids needed to build and repair muscle tissues, whereas plant-based proteins may be lower in one or more of these amino acids7. Muscle-supporting leucine, for example, is more abundant in animal proteins like meat, eggs, and milk.
In addition to their amino acid profile, plant-based proteins also aren't digested or absorbed as efficiently. In fact, it's estimated that plant-based proteins have absorption rates8 ranging from 75 to 80% compared to around 90 to 95% for animal-based proteins like meat, fish, and poultry.
Sabat recommends consuming a variety of protein sources and combining them strategically, which can help ensure you're getting enough of the essential amino acids you need to reach your goals.
People who might not be able to absorb protein
Even if you follow dietary recommendations to a T, certain groups might have a hard time absorbing or using protein efficiently. This includes:
- Older adults: "As people age, their bodies become less efficient at digesting and absorbing protein, which can lead to decreased muscle mass9 and strength," says Sabat. She notes that this can increase the risk of falls and fractures, making it even more crucial to fit enough protein into your daily diet (and pair it with resistance training) when you get older.
- People with kidney disease: Because the kidneys are responsible for filtering waste products from the blood, kidney disease10 can impair the body's ability to use protein. Depending on your stage of kidney disease, a doctor might even recommend moderating or limiting your protein intake to prevent adverse effects on health.
- People with liver disease: The liver plays a major role in protein metabolism too. "In people with liver disease11, the liver may not be able to produce enough of the enzymes needed to break down and utilize protein," Sabat explains.
- People with digestive disorders: Several digestive issues can interfere with the digestion and absorption of certain nutrients, including protein. In particular, conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, and lactose intolerance can make it more challenging for the body to absorb protein efficiently12.
FAQ
Can the body absorb more than 30 grams of protein?
According to Nelson, the claim that your body can only absorb 30 grams of protein per meal is a myth. Instead, he explains that you can absorb almost all of the protein that you consume, assuming your digestive system is working efficiently. Most studies show that at least 25-40 grams of protein (with at least 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine) is needed to maximize MPS, depending on factors like your age. So you can certainly eat more than 30 grams of protein per sitting—just make sure you're keeping your overall calorie intake in check.
How much protein can your body absorb in 24 hours?
Unless you have issues with nutrient absorption, your body should be able to absorb nearly all of the protein that you consume in 24 hours.
The takeaway
So how much protein can your body absorb? Unless you have a medical condition that interferes with digestion, you can probably absorb about as much protein as you consume. Some research suggests it's best to eat several meals throughout the day rather than trying to squeeze all your protein into a single sitting. Enjoying a high-protein breakfast and pairing protein intake with resistance training may also help maximize muscle growth.
12 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK224629/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5828430/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26797090/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6611156/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32321161/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34233179/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7760812/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666154321001678
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4924200/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5962279/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29912757/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK553106/