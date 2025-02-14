Advertisement
This Raspberry Chia Mousse Keeps Me Full With 40 Grams Of Protein & 16 Grams Of Fiber
I’ve always loved something sweet and carby for breakfast. So, the trick I’ve been perfecting for the last seven years is making a dessert-like morning meal that boasts the fiber and protein I know will power me through the day.
Overnight oats have been a lifesaver, but I’ve recently been experimenting with chia seeds more. And my new grab-and-go recipe packs in an impressive 40 grams of protein per serving plus 16 grams of fiber (!!).
Raspberry chia mousse
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup frozen raspberries
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ cup milk of choice (can add more)
- 2 scoops (1 serving) vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
Method
- Add raspberries, yogurt, milk, and protein powder to a blender.
- Blend it until smooth.
- Pour into an airtight container.
- Stir in chia seeds thoroughly.
- Leave it in the refrigerator overnight (or at least for 4 hours), and serve with more Greek yogurt and fruit if desired.
Prep tips
What makes it so good?
There are two key reasons why I’m obsessed with this breakfast.
The first is the texture. This is truly a chia mousse and not a pudding. Chia puddings tend to be more goopy (and a little gelatinous, thanks to all the fiber). But this recipe, that’s silky, light, and holds its shape even when it’s spooned.
So how does this happen? I purposefully used as little liquid as possible, added a thick Greek yogurt to the mix, and used a whey protein. Then, blending these ingredients incorporates a lot of air into the mixture.
The second reason is the vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+. This protein powder not only adds 25 grams of high-quality, easily absorbable protein, its ingredient list truly rivals that of a baked good.
It’s flavored with organic vanilla extract (which is why the recipe doesn’t call for extra vanilla) and a hint of organic cinnamon bark.
I found that many protein powders taste chalky and artificial—detracting from the quality of the meal they’re added to rather than enhancing it. But grass-fed whey protein isolate+ could not be more different.
The health benefits
I also appreciate this breakfast because it has all the nutritional components I’m looking for to start my day.
- High protein: I always aim to get at least 30 grams of protein for breakfast. This is what I find works best for satisfying my hunger, keeping me full until lunch, and helping me recover from a morning workout.* The protein powder is what really helps me reach (and surpass) the goal, in addition to a bit of Greek yogurt and milk.
- High fiber: Fiber is a crucial, yet widely underconsumed carb, for healthy digestion, appetite regulation, blood sugar, and cholesterol. Chia seeds are a sneaky good source of fiber. Just one tablespoon of these tiny seeds has 4 grams of fiber—so this recipe has 12 grams just from chia seeds. Raspberries provide an extra four grams. It’s recommended to get between 25 and 38 grams of fiber daily, so this recipe quickly puts you on track for that goal.
- Antioxidants: Berries and chia seeds are a great source of beneficial antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body. And my cup of coffee on the side adds even more polyphenols to the mix!
The takeaway
Sweet breakfasts can also be high-fiber and high-protein if you prioritize the right ingredients. This recipe checks all my nutritional requirements for the morning in a convenient grab-and-go container. For more sweet breakfast recipes to keep you full, check out my other three favorites here.