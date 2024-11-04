Advertisement
3 Fiber-Rich Breakfast Recipes Won’t Spike Your Blood Sugar
As a dietitian, I truly believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Eating a balanced breakfast sets your metabolism up to be more efficient throughout the rest of the day (hello, stable energy levels) and improves cognition (helping you think more quickly).
So, it’s time to stop skipping breakfast or only reaching for sugary cereals and pastries! Why? All of these foods are sorely lacking in fiber, which is a key ingredient for satiety and blood sugar balance.
Just because it’s best to avoid refined sugar in the morning, doesn’t mean you have to give up sweet breakfasts. You just have to pair the right foods with enough fiber.
Benefits of a high-fiber breakfast
Fiber is a type of non-digestible carbohydrate that’s found exclusively in plants.
When you eat refined carbs that have 0 grams of fiber (like a croissant) then your blood sugar levels increase quickly and fall fast. This can leave you feeling tired, hungry, irritable, and craving more sugar—not a good way to start the morning.
However, eating more fiber helps slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. This creates a more gradual rise in blood sugar levels, preventing sharp spikes after meals.
Eating consistently more fiber over time improves insulin sensitivity and makes it easier for your body to regulate blood sugar levels.*
Fiber also physically adds bulk to your digestive system, which supports satiety. This, paired with stable blood sugar levels, makes high-fiber breakfasts effective at keeping you full all the way to lunch.
How to get more fiber in the morning
Most people only eat about 16 grams of fiber in a given day. But if you’re working on blood sugar balance and appetite control, getting around that much for breakfast alone is a good start (and will help you reach the recommended intake of 25-38 grams daily).
But this may feel daunting.
Luckily, if you start with the right base for your sweet breakfast, this goal is very much in reach.
- Steel-cut oats: 12 grams of fiber in ⅔ cup
- Flax seeds: 11 grams of fiber in ¼ cup
- Chia seeds: 4 grams of fiber in 1 tablespoon
- Almond butter: 3.3 grams of fiber in 2 tablespoons
- Raspberries: 4 grams in ½ cup
- Sourdough bread: 3 grams of fiber per slice
And fiber supplements can also be extremely helpful. Often available as powders, these supplements isolate certain fibers from plants and offer a convenient way to get a hearty dose of fiber.
mindbodygreen’s organic fiber+ with prebiotic support provides 6 grams of fiber primarily from guar beans (in addition to mushrooms and green kiwifruit). Research shows that supplementing with guar fiber in particular supports blood sugar balance and appetite regulation1 (in addition to improving digestive regularity2).*
The powder also disperses readily into hot or cold liquids and goes great in traditionally low-fiber breakfasts like oatmeal or yogurt bowls.
3 high-fiber breakfasts to have on repeat
And our favorite fiber-rich breakfast recipes use a combo of high-fiber foods and organic fiber+ with prebiotic support for tasty and filling breakfasts that sport 15+ grams of fiber each.
Blueberry & banana smoothie
This simple smoothie recipe boasts 18 grams of fiber and comes together in minutes. The addition of protein powder and milk also makes this a high-protein option.
Yogurt bowl
Yogurt bowls are notoriously low in fiber and high in added sugar (thanks to sweetened yogurt and granola). Buying unsweetened yogurt and adding fiber from supplements, raspberries, and chia seeds makes this bowl nourishing and filling with 15+ grams of fiber.
Overnight oats
Rounding my go-to oats recipe that boasts 20 grams of fiber (and it never disappoints). Adding just one serving of organic fiber+ with prebiotic support ups the satiety factor of this meal, and it pretty much always keeps me full and energized until lunch.*
The takeaway
So many traditional sweet breakfasts are full of refined sugars and lack fiber (and protein). This creates the ideal environment for blood sugar spikes.
But sweet breakfasts don’t have to be full of added sugar. These three recipes show that you can make a dessert-like breakfast with 15+ grams of fiber that will set you up for a day of balanced blood sugar levels.
Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You're 65+

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
