I’m definitely a creature of habit, especially when it comes to food. My morning oats are no exception. I love something sweeter and carby when I wake up (no keto-inspired breakfast for me), but still want a nutritious, satisfying meal.

For the longest time, oatmeal would always leave me starving and reaching for a snack an hour later. It’s taken me years to perfect my go-to oatmeal (well, overnight oats) recipe that's nourishing, tasty, organic, and keeps me full until lunch. But how can a bowl of oats do all that? Because it’s packed with almost 20 grams of fiber in each serving!