The Simple Oats Recipe Packs Almost 20 Grams Of Fiber To Keep You Full 'Til Lunch
I’m definitely a creature of habit, especially when it comes to food. My morning oats are no exception. I love something sweeter and carby when I wake up (no keto-inspired breakfast for me), but still want a nutritious, satisfying meal.
For the longest time, oatmeal would always leave me starving and reaching for a snack an hour later. It’s taken me years to perfect my go-to oatmeal (well, overnight oats) recipe that's nourishing, tasty, organic, and keeps me full until lunch. But how can a bowl of oats do all that? Because it’s packed with almost 20 grams of fiber in each serving!
Why you should focus on fiber
If you’re like me, you may have lost trust in oatmeal at some point for not quelling your hunger. But what was likely missing was fiber (and maybe some flavor).
Fiber is a beneficial non-digestible part of carbohydrates. It supports a healthy gut microbiome1, digestive regularity and gut motility2, healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It also enhances feelings of satiety3.*
The daily fiber recommendation for adults falls between 25 to 38 grams (depending on your age and sex). But most people only get around 16 grams. However, eating this high-fiber breakfast will push you to the cusp of reaching that goal—in just one meal.
My high-fiber overnight oats recipe
Makes 1 serving (19.5 grams of fiber)
Ingredients:
- ½ cup, dry old-fashioned oats (4 grams)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds (4 grams)
- 1 tablespoon hemp hearts
- 1 scoop organic fiber potency+ (6 grams)
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds (1.5 grams)
- ¼-⅓ cup Greek yogurt
- ½-¾ cup milk of choice
- ½ cup berries (to top) (4 grams)
Method:
- Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight.
- Enjoy in the morning topped with your favorite berries. Can keep up to three days stored in the fridge.
Note: If you prefer to whip up quick oats, this recipe still works! Just combine all the ingredients (may need a splash more liquid) without the yogurt in a bowl and pop it in the microwave for about two minutes.
What makes this breakfast so high in fiber?
Let’s break down the main sources of fiber in this satisfying breakfast.
Old-fashioned oats
Oats are a good source of fiber. But at only 4 grams per ½ cup, it may not be quite as much as you’d think.
Specifically, oats contain beta-glucan—a soluble fiber with research-backed health benefits including heart5 health, gut6 function, and immune7 support.
I also always look for USDA certified organic oats. They can sometimes be a little tricky to track, but the effort is worth it.
Chia seeds
For their size, chia seeds pack in a lot of soluble fiber. Just one tablespoon of these tiny seeds offers the same amount of fiber as a half cup of oats. They also contain plant-based omega-3s and just a smidge of protein.
The gumminess of chia pudding isn’t for everyone, but this 1-tablespoon amount with overnight oats is the ideal amount to add a textural variety to the meal.
organic fiber potency+
- 1 scoop, 8.2 grams of organic fiber potency+
- Fiber: 6 grams
This is my newest (and I’ll even say the greatest) addition to my morning, and it’s been an absolute game-changer.
mindbodygreens’s organic fiber potency+ delivers six grams of fiber—primarily from guar beans. This prebiotic, soluble fiber9 feeds my gut microbes, and studies support the role of guar bean fiber in satiety10, regularity11, and blood sugar control12.*
This powder gets bonus points because it includes beta-glucans derived from a mushroom blend, has organic green kiwifruit, and contains the probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264 to combat bloat.*
But what sold me on this specific supplement is its USDA certified organic seal. That is a really rare feat for a fiber supplement to accomplish. This keeps the integrity of my breakfast at 100% organic.
Ground flaxseed
Ground flaxseed is the second powder I mix into my oats.
Flaxseeds are bursting with nutrients, including fiber and healthy plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. But the body can’t absorb all that goodness when the seeds are consumed whole. So it’s always best to use ground flax seeds 14(sometimes called flax seed meal).
Flavor-wise, it adds a nice nuttiness to the oats.
Berries
Berries are nutrient-dense. A half cup serves up four grams (and you could easily add more to this recipe). Pick from blueberries, raspberries (my fave), blackberries, or cherries. The deep hue of these fruits means you're also getting a variety of phytonutrients and antioxidants.
Its other healthy ingredients
Now that we’ve gone through the fiber all-stars, I would be remiss not to mention the other ingredients.
I add Greek yogurt (2%) for protein to thicken the mixture. Choose dairy or soy milk for a liquid if you want even more protein (almond milk or oat milk contains pretty minuscule amounts).
Hemp hearts are also a type of seed, but their fiber content doesn’t hold up to that of chia or flaxseed. But they do provide a little bit of protein and are loaded with omega-3s (alpha-linolenic acid) and omega-6s (like gamma-linolenic acid).
The takeaway
Having a high-fiber breakfast can help set your day up for success. The long-lasting energy and feeling of satiety I get from this meal is truly unmatched.
The addition of organic fiber potency+ leveled up this recipe. It’s the largest contributor of fiber to the recipe, and the rumbling of my stomach before lunch usually reminds me that I need I’m due for my next order.
And it’s something I truly look forward to eating almost daily. It’s so versatile, so some days I may add a few drops of vanilla or almond extract, mix in cocoa powder, or stir in matcha. The options are endless.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
