The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein diet. It somewhat resembles the Atkins diet but allows more flexibility and variety when it comes to the foods you're allowed to eat regularly.

"The idea behind keto is to keep your fat-accumulating hormone, insulin, low by keeping your blood sugar low," Vincent Pedre, M.D., medical director of Pedre Integrative Health, told mbg. "In doing so, you turn on fat-burning genes while suppressing the abdominal-fat-amassing machinery."

Many diets can feel excruciatingly limiting, but the keto diet actually allows many of the foods that are likely staples in your regular meals, especially if you generally stick to minimally processed foods. The hard part of starting a keto diet is figuring out exactly which foods are allowed and which foods are off limits.

"Actual percentages vary a little, but traditionally ketogenic diets reduce carbohydrates to less than 50 grams a day," according to Pedre.

But while it's easy to flip over a package of processed food and check the nutritional information, learning the carb and fat content of various meats, vegetables, and fruits takes time. So where do you start? Right here, by consulting our keto-approved food list.