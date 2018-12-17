The ketogenic diet has exploded in popularity over the last few years. Keto is definitely having its zeitgeist-y moment. Beyond pop culture trends, though, this diet has been shown to help with almost everything including reducing inflammation, enhancing brain health, and stabilizing blood sugar. In my functional medicine clinic, I have seen the ketogenic diet do wonders for many people through its focus on a high-fat, moderate-protein, and low-carb ratio of macronutrients.

Typically, this diet is very meat- and dairy-heavy in order to get in enough fat and keep carbs low. This, however, doesn't take into account the sensitivities many people have to meat and dairy, and the conventional keto diet can often lead many people to limit vegetables, which are full of vital nutrients and fiber, for optimal health. In my clinical practice, I've found a high-vegetable version of the keto diet to work the best. I've also found that it's much easier than you think to do a keto diet if you're vegan or vegetarian.

You may be wondering what you can actually eat in a day. Here's what a day on the keto diet might look like, regardless of what your dietary preferences or needs are: