Eggs have been demonized for their cholesterol content for years, with many traditional docs still recommending against them as such, especially for patients with heart disease or diabetes. One egg contains 186 mg of cholesterol, all of which is found in the yolk, a fact that gave rise to the "egg-white only" breakfast order that's become ubiquitous in the last 10 years. "To me, cholesterol-phobia needs to give way to a more nuanced and enlightened understanding of what really contributes to heart disease and chronic disease for the majority of people (chronic inflammation, chronic stress, processed foods including refined carbohydrates, sweet foods and industrial seed oils, for starters)," says Ellen Vora, M.D.

Tiffany Lester, M.D. and medical director of Parsley Health San Francisco, agrees. "Eggs have gotten an undeserved reputation as one of the leading causes of high cholesterol. The suggestion that the higher saturated fat content in eggs accelerates atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) as much as smoking does is false. New research from both the Harvard School of Public Health and the National Institutes of Health have debunked this concept."