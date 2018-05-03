How To Actually Make A Salad Taste Good, According To One Of The World's Biggest Food Bloggers

Gaby Dalkin might be the newly crowned queen of modern California cuisine. The mega-popular blogger behind What’s Gaby Cooking has just released her newest cookbook (one of our top 10 picks for spring), What’s Gaby Cooking: Everyday California Food. It’s the kind of book that will actually make you crave vegetables. Because the robust salad section had us drooling, we tapped Gaby for some of her best tips on making a salad that actually tastes good. From the six ingredients you should always include to her thoughts on pre-boxed salad greens, here are her bookmark-worthy tips.