Of course, if you're looking to lose weight, it can't be a nut festival all day, every day. But here are some intriguing (and, frankly, pretty awesome) news: research shows that eating nuts in moderation doesn't contribute to weight gain3 . In fact, the body doesn't even typically absorb all the calories from nuts4 , according to research from the USDA. Eaten in their whole form, nuts like almonds could contribute up to 32% fewer calories than listed on their nutrition label due to their bioavailability and how the body absorbs their nutrients.