While there are a number of vegan meat substitutes on the market these days, we're all for finding recipes that use whole foods (like mushrooms or jackfruit), to make the swap.

That's exactly why this recipe for gluten-free, homemade meatless "ground beef" caught our eye in The Vegan Meat Cookbook by Miyoko Schinner. Made with a mix of a few vegan pantry staples: mushrooms, walnuts, chickpeas, and oats, it's meant to mimic the feel of ground meat, specifically beef. The texture is largely thanks to using a food processor to chop up—but not puree—the ingredients.

All these component parts add up to a mixture that's packed with fiber: oats offer a whopping 8 to 16 grams per cup, and mushrooms, walnuts, and chickpeas are all modestly good sources, as well. And all that fiber can help promote better gut health and digestion. What's more, king trumpet mushrooms have s number of health-supporting antioxidants. Plus, with so many different plant-based foods coming together to make the basic mix, there's a good range of vitamins and nutrients, too.

One of the best things about this mix, other than the fact that it's largely made up of things you're likely to have on hand, is that it keeps in the fridge for up to a week. So after prepping the crumbles, you can have them ready for everything from tacos to a vegan bolognese sauce.