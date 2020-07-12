Sometimes even your favorite recipes don't seem like the right thing to make for dinner. Enter these simple jackfruit tacos, from Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh of Healthyish Foods. They're the perfect quick fix for when you've no idea what to make for dinner, and since they take only half an hour to come together, you won't have to wait long to eat.

The real magic of these tacos is how all the components come together at the end. "This combination is perfectly balanced," she promises, "The corn lends sweetness, the cilantro lends an herbaceous flavor, the avocado is creamy and smooth, while the jalapeño offers a touch of heat!"