Another great thing about margaritas is it's easy to make it your own with some simple additions. If you're not interested in adding any sweetener, Cording offers the advice to add a little something else: "Skip the sweetener altogether and go for something spicy," she advised. A slice of jalapeño added to the cocktail shaker will add a good kick of spice to your drink.

While traditional margaritas are made using fresh lime juice (the fresher, the better), other citrus options can be great too. The aforementioned addition of some orange juice can help fill the flavor gap left by the removal of liqueur, but make sure it's not too much (oranges have 11.54 g of carbs/half cup).

Feel free to be creative and add other fruits too: just make sure you keep keto guidelines in mind if staying in ketosis is the goal. Adding fruit to the cocktail shaker will allow the ice to muddle it, influsing your drink with the flavor. Watermelon margaritas, anyone?