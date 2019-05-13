All Your Questions Around Eating Fruit On The Keto Diet, Answered

Let's face it: The keto craze is far from over. This high-fat, low-carb diet may help ward off disease, improve energy, and help with weight loss—that is, if you do it correctly.

To get the benefits of the keto diet, you'll want to eat in a way that makes it so your body gains energy from burning fat ketones instead of glucose. How? By eating a diet that is predominantly high in fat, moderate in protein, and low in carbs. This will make it so you keep your blood sugar and insulin levels low (which will help activate those fat-burning ketones). While this all sounds great, following the keto diet is tricky because carbs are hiding everywhere, even in what we traditionally think of as "healthy foods." For example, people are always asking about bananas, as they seem like a healthy option but may not be a great choice for those on keto (more on this to come).