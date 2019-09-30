Red Wine Or Tequila: What Our Health Experts Are Having With Dinner

"Red wine contains resveratrol, which may offer some health benefit and, in fact, may have anti-cancer properties. When it comes to hard liquor, vodka and tequila seem to win in terms of health benefits—but remember that if you're mixing them with a sugary substance or juice, whatever benefit you may be getting goes straight out the window. While it may be hard to know exactly what the best hard liquor might be, there is some interesting research pointing to tequila as a method of extending the lifespan of the fruit fly. An older study from 2006 demonstrated that acute vodka consumption in moderation had anti-inflammatory effects." —Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist

And so, the experts seem to be divided over which alcohol comes in at No. 1. What they can seem to agree on, however, is that clear liquors—like tequila and vodka—and red wine some of the healthiest avenues if you're going to be indulging in a drink every once in a while.

In fact, the most important point is actually less about "red wine versus tequila" and more about quantity. Remember: Moderation really is everything when it comes to things like alcohol and sugar. As Dr. Singh explained, "There are definitely a lot of things to consider when choosing your drink for the holidays, but my main piece of advice is to make sure that whatever you choose, you choose it in moderation. Once you start drinking to excess, any health benefits that might have been present are easily lost."