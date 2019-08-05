These Are The Best Keto-Approved Sweeteners

The term "keto dessert" can be confusing—doesn't keto mean cutting most carbs from your diet? Aren't most desserts sugar—and thus—carbohydrate bombs?

First of all, a keto diet is "very high in fat, moderate in protein, and very low in carbohydrates. The idea behind keto is to keep your fat-accumulating hormone, insulin, low by keeping your blood sugar low. In doing so, you turn on fat-burning genes while suppressing the abdominal-fat-amassing machinery," explains Vincent Pedre, M.D. and mbg Collective member. "While actual percentages vary a little, traditionally, ketogenic diets reduce carbohydrates to less than 50 grams a day."

With an apple clocking in at 25 grams of carbohydrates, it can be hard to see how to fit any sweets into the keto diet, but there are a few ways of making a dessert ketogenic-compliant. One is to leave out sweeteners entirely, embracing flavors like raw cacao in its pure and bitter form. The other, frankly more popular and palatable approach, is relying on keto-approved sugar alternatives that are carb-free. These include stevia, monk fruit, erythritol, xylitol, and sucralose, all of which have different pros and cons: