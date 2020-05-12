For Lauren Hartmann, the personality behind the vegan comfort food blog Rabbit and Wolves, there was one dish she new she'd miss when she went vegan: a classic pot roast. So in her new cookbook Southern Vegan, out today, she made sure to do something about it. Queue her coming up with this perfect plant-based take on the classic pot roast, which uses wild mushrooms to replace the meat the traditional dish relies on.

A mix of cremini, portobello, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms are cooked with classic flavor bases like onion, carrot, garlic, and even a little red wine to round out the dish. And some of those mushrooms may even help support your immune system, according to allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D. "Mushrooms themselves need antibacterial and antiviral compounds to survive in the wild, so they naturally harbor a lot of these substances," she wrote.

It's everything you may love (or have once loved) about a pot roast, while keeping things meatless—good for vegans and carnivores alike.