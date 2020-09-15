Soluble Fiber vs. Insoluble Fiber: What's The Difference & Do I Need Both?

If you've read any nutrition-focused articles or browsed a grocery aisle in the last few years, you've probably come across some of the buzzy benefits of fiber (Fills you up! Aids digestion! Etc!). But there's one thing about fiber that's not quite so advertised: the difference between insoluble fiber and insoluble fiber. Seriously, what the heck is soluble fiber, and how do you make sure you’re getting enough?

We talked to a handful of registered dietitians to get the lowdown on the different types of fiber—what they are and what they do—and compiled some of their best advice for making sure you get what you need every day.