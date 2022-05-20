This Creamy Pesto Recipe Packs In Unexpected Brain-Healthy Nutrients

From vodka penne to carbonara, there are numerous delicious sauces to choose from when dressing your pasta dish. But perhaps one of the most loved of all? Pesto. Typically crafted with pine nuts, this versatile spread can sit atop your bowls of pasta, add flavor to any sandwich, or even function as a savory dip with crackers at your next picnic.

At mbg, we’re partial to the homemade route and this recipe straight from cookbook author Rachel Mansfield's Instagram is complete with avocado, pumpkin seeds, and healthy greens to offer even more nutritional benefits than your classic store-bought sauce. Sneaking extra vegetables into your pasta sauces is an easy way to level-up your meals, and avocado brings healthy fats and brain-boosting benefits to the table, while creating that creamy and decadent consistency we all know and love.