The dish features two cups of walnuts, which have been studied for their impressive brain-health benefits, namely due to their omega-3 levels. "They're such an amazing source of polyunsaturated fats, which are incredibly important for the integrity of the millions and millions of branches of little arteries that supply oxygen and nutrition to different parts of our brain,*" neurologist Ayesha Sherzai, M.D., once said on the mindbodygreen podcast. And if the walnuts weren't enough, this recipe also calls for a healthy portion of antioxidant-rich olive oil, which has been shown to support cognitive function and longevity.

Another thing I love about this recipe is its flexibility: Slagle provides substitutions for many of the ingredients, so you can use what you prefer or what you have handy! In terms of flavor? This pasta is "pleasantly, sneakily bitter from asparagus, walnuts, and rosemary," she writes in her cookbook.