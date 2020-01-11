I've said this many times, but it's something that I truly believe: In order to lose weight and improve your health, you need a plan that works for the long term in real life. This is where keto comes in.

These gorgeous, nutty muffins taste as good as they look (and they're keto-friendly!). They will get you started in the morning and also make a great pick-me-up snack to pack in your lunchbox.