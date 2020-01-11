These Coffee & Hazelnut Muffins Are A Yummy Keto-Friendly Treat
I've said this many times, but it's something that I truly believe: In order to lose weight and improve your health, you need a plan that works for the long term in real life. This is where keto comes in.
These gorgeous, nutty muffins taste as good as they look (and they're keto-friendly!). They will get you started in the morning and also make a great pick-me-up snack to pack in your lunchbox.
Coffee & Hazelnut Muffins
Yields 6 large muffins (1 muffin per serving)
Muffin ingredients:
- 3 large eggs
- ¼ cup strong coffee
- ¼ cup powdered erythritol sweetener
- ⅓ cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 2 tablespoons hazelnut oil (or substitute more butter)
- 2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds or ground chia seeds
- ¼ cup coconut flour
- ⅓ cup plus 2 tablespoons lightly toasted hazelnuts, ground (reserve the 2 tablespoons for garnish)
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon Himalayan pink salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Frosting ingredients:
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup powdered erythritol sweetener
- ½ cup full-fat cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons instant coffee, mixed with 2 tablespoons water
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Line a 6-cup muffin tin with silicone cups or paper cupcake liners (or grease them with butter) and set aside.
- Whisk the eggs, coffee, and powdered erythritol sweetener together in a large bowl. Add all the remaining muffin ingredients to the bowl and whisk until thoroughly mixed.
- Divide the batter among the prepared cups and bake for about 18 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cups comes out clean.
- Transfer the muffins to a wire rack and let them cool to room temperature.
- Whisk together all the frosting ingredients until creamy and smooth and frost the cooled muffins. Sprinkle the muffins with the remaining 2 tablespoons of ground toasted hazelnuts and serve.
Note: The muffins will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, or you may freeze the muffins—without the frosting—for up to 2 months.
