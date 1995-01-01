Cardiologist & creator of the South Beach Diet

Arthur Agatston, M.D., is a preventive cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. In 1995, Arthur developed the South Beach Diet to help his cardiac and diabetes patients improve their blood chemistries and lose weight. Since then, his book The South Beach Diet and its companion titles have sold more than 22 million copies. Dr. Agatston has published more than 100 scientific articles and abstracts in medical journals, and recently he received the prestigious Alpha Omega Award from New York University Medical Center for outstanding achievement in the medical profession. He currently lives in Miami Beach with his wife, Sari.