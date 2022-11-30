The answer to "what makes a snack low-carb?" really depends on your total daily carb intake, and how many grams of carbs you allocate to snacks.

If you’re following a keto diet, you’ll be restricting carbs to roughly 50 grams (total, not net) per day, preferably from whole foods like fibrous vegetables, nuts, and perhaps even some low-sugar berries. Snacks can constitute a small portion of this total.

If you are simply keeping an eye on your carbohydrate intake, you may not be restricting to this level, but the advice to stick to whole foods and not go crazy on the snacks still applies. A low-carb diet offers many similar benefits to a ketogenic diet; the major difference being that the latter puts you in a state of nutritional ketosis.