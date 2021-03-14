Snack On These Protein-Packed Homemade Crackers With Everything Seasoning

mindbodygreen

These Easy Everything Homemade Crackers Are A Perfect Snack & Cheeseboard Addition

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
March 14, 2021 — 21:02 PM

If you're asking me, the perfect cheese board always needs something nice and crunchy—and vegetables don't always fit the bill. But whether you're cutting back on carbohydrates to accommodate a keto-style diet or just want to incorporate extra protein into your snacks, these crackers would make a great addition to your board.

Instead of using a simple grain flour, these crackers pair almond flour with whey protein powder so each bite packs a protein punch. Oh, and they're certainly not short on flavor: these tasty crackers are seasoned with ultra-trendy everything bagel seasoning. The recipe also uses egg whites and butter—and thought it doesn't specify, we recommend opting for grass-fed butter and high-quality, cage-free eggs.

These crunchy bites are a totally snack-able option on their own. But might I recommend pairing them with some fruit, goat cheese, and nice brine-y olives for a perfectly satisfying cheeseboard.

Everything Crackers

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup finely ground blanched almond flour
  • ¼ cup whey protein powder (unflavored and unsweetened)
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon salted butter, melted (not hot)
  • 1 teaspoon everything bagel seasoning

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. In a medium-size bowl, mix together the almond flour, protein powder, and baking powder.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg white, melted butter, and everything bagel seasoning. Add the egg white mixture to the almond flour mixture, stirring until a cohesive dough forms.
  4. Place the dough on a piece of parchment paper. Top it with another piece of parchment and use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to about a ¹⁄8-inch thickness.
  5. Remove the top piece of parchment paper and use a pizza cutter to cut the dough into 2-inch crackers. Spread them about 1 inch apart, then carefully slide the parchment paper with the crackers onto a baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the crackers start to brown around the edges. Let the crackers cool completely on the pan before serving. They will crisp more as they cool. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.
Food Photography & Recipe from Natasha Newton author of Southern Keto (2018) and Southern Keto Beyond the Basics (2021)

