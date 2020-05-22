Even with those mini mountains, you'll likely have small gaps in between your piles. That's where your looser objects come into play; think olives, blueberries, blackberries, nuts, pomegranate seeds—choose your own adventure here. Place whatever you have in those gaps to make the board look super dense and stunning; "The idea is not to have any space left on the board that you can see so everything is completely fit, but it doesn't look like a mess," Smith advises. Perhaps the finest line in the art of cheese board making.