You probably remember learning about the food pyramid as a kid—all the different nutrition categories, layered in order of priority. This pyramid started with the most important group at the bottom, moving to the least-crucial at the top.

While the food pyramid you learned about in school probably isn't super helpful anymore (if you recall, that bottom category was bread), there is another guide that might be worth checking out. The Mediterranean diet—which was named the top diet for overall health in 2020, and is known for many science-backed benefits—actually has it's own food pyramid.

To get a better understanding of what foods makes up a healthy Mediterranean diet, we dug into the history of its food pyramid and asked registered dietitian, Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, to weigh in.