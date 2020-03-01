What Is SMASH & Why Should You Keep It In Mind When It Comes To Fish?

Fish can be an incredible food for your health and well-being. It's nutrient dense, protein rich, and lots are full of heart-healthy omega-3's. But there are some issues surrounding the fish industry too, from pollution to over-fishing, not to mention the elevated mercury levels seen in some diets high in fish.

So when mbg collective member and functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D., sat down with mbg co-CEO Jason Wachob, we got his take on the topic. And from 'SMASH' to sustainability, Hyman was sure to share his tips for the conscious consumption of fish.

"There's half a billion people that depend on fish and seafood for their health and their food," he says. "We've overfished the oceans, and specifically certain populations. And so we have to be very careful about what we're eating."