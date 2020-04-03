First and foremost, drain the can, rinse the artichokes in cold water and pat them dry before eating or cooking. “Canned artichokes are higher in sodium than other vegetables,” Knudsen said. This process helps remove any excess salt, which can weaken immunity.

Once you’ve finished that step, there’s plenty of ways to eat them. “I love using canned artichokes in veggie hummus wraps,” Knudsen said, “or putting them on a pita pizza with frozen spinach, minced garlic, parmesan and mozzarella.”

Cording seconded the pizza option, and added salads, pastas, or if you don’t feel like cooking, a charcuterie plate.

To make pizza or pasta plates vegan, Knudsen recommends swapping any cheese for a couple dollops of vegan cream cheese—keeping the creamy goodness without any of the dairy. The same can be done for a spinach artichoke dip.