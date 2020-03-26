As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, we're all doing our best to take care of ourselves—and our immune systems. And according to new research out of the University Hospital Bonn in Germany, one important factor to consider is your salt intake.

Of course, it's well known that too much salt can lead to high blood pressure, which increases someone's risk for heart attack and stroke. But this study is the first to prove that excessive salt consumption significantly weakens the immune system.

We dug into the findings to learn more, plus what a healthy dose of salt looks like.