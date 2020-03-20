mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can: Cannellini Beans + A Recipe

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Delicious cannellini salad with sundried tomatoes

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 20, 2020 — 22:25 PM

You’re most likely nearing the end of your first full “socially-distant” week. Congrats! What better way to celebrate than with a nice can of...beans? If you’ve already gone through all your chickpeas, consider the less popular, but equally nutritious cannellini bean. 

We consulted registered dietitians Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, and Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, who shared their favorite ways to eat canned cannellini beans, from mashed potatoes to salads. 

 How to eat cannellini beans

 “I like to use them to make a dip with rosemary and lemon,” Cording told us. “But they’re also great in soups, stews, chilis, or even mashed potatoes.”

Though beans in mashed potatoes might sound strange, Cording uses them as a substitute for dairy. “Pureed cannellini beans add a creaminess,” she said, “but also extra fiber and protein to offset any potential blood sugar spike from white potatoes.”

 White beans, like cannellini, navy, or Great Northern beans also pair well with greens. “My favorite way to eat cannellini beans is by sauteing them on the stovetop with olive oil and garlic,” Knudsen told us, “and mixing in fresh spinach at the end of cooking.”

 For more ways to incorporate greens into your beans, this fresh and filling white bean and bacon salad from Sarah Adler, author of Simply Real Health and Simply Real Eating, will surely hit the spot. 

Article continues below

White bean, bacon, sundried tomato, and arugula salad

Makes 4-6 servings

For the salad: 

  • 1/2 cup white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 to 4 cups arugula, or greens of your choice
  • 6 pieces uncured turkey bacon
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1/4 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped
  • Generous sprinkle of sea salt and pepper
Article continues below

For the dressing: 

  •  8 sundried tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper

Directions

  1. Heat a splash of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Add bacon and cook until crispy, flipping halfway. 
  3. Combine all dressing ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. 
  4. Layer salad ingredients in a large bowl, crumble bacon over the top and toss with dressing to serve.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Healthy Fudgy Chocolate Avocado Blender Muffins Are A Pick-Me-Up Treat

Laura Lea Bryant
Healthy Fudgy Chocolate Avocado Blender Muffins Are A Pick-Me-Up Treat
Recipes

Nutritionists Open Up A Can: The Best Way To Eat Chickpeas + A Recipe

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can: The Best Way To Eat Chickpeas + A Recipe
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated

Korin Miller
Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated
Mental Health

3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, MD

Jason Wachob
3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, MD
Parenting

5 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong When Parenting Gets Stressful

Whitney Casares, M.D., MPH, FAAP
5 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong When Parenting Gets Stressful
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus
Sex

Ever Wondered If You Might Be Asexual? Here Are 3 Signs From A Sexologist

Suzannah Weiss
Ever Wondered If You Might Be Asexual? Here Are 3 Signs From A Sexologist
Parenting

Narcissism Can Arise As Early As Three Years Old — Here's How To Not Raise One

Laurie Hollman, Ph.D.
Narcissism Can Arise As Early As Three Years Old — Here's How To Not Raise One
Mental Health

Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze

Eliza Sullivan
Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze
Routines

Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout
Integrative Health

9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nutritionists-open-up-can-white-beans

Your article and new folder have been saved!