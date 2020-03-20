“I like to use them to make a dip with rosemary and lemon,” Cording told us. “But they’re also great in soups, stews, chilis, or even mashed potatoes.”

Though beans in mashed potatoes might sound strange, Cording uses them as a substitute for dairy. “Pureed cannellini beans add a creaminess,” she said, “but also extra fiber and protein to offset any potential blood sugar spike from white potatoes.”

White beans, like cannellini, navy, or Great Northern beans also pair well with greens. “My favorite way to eat cannellini beans is by sauteing them on the stovetop with olive oil and garlic,” Knudsen told us, “and mixing in fresh spinach at the end of cooking.”

For more ways to incorporate greens into your beans, this fresh and filling white bean and bacon salad from Sarah Adler, author of Simply Real Health and Simply Real Eating, will surely hit the spot.