5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet

Pistachios are getting some well deserved time in the spotlight after the FDA recently declared them a complete source of protein for anyone older than five years old. Which is good news both for vegans and vegetarians looking for more protein—but also for anyone who's a fan of the little, green nut.

For something to be considered a complete protein, it needs to contain the enough of all nine essential amino acids. Pistachios now join the rankings of other complete sources of protein like meat, dairy, quinoa, chickpeas, and tofu.

And of course, there's no wrong way to enjoy pistachios; if you want to eat them as is, that is a-okay. But we thought, hey, why not offer a rundown on five unique ways to incorporate the protein-packed pistachio in our diets? Let's start with main dishes.