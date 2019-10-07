7 Easy Ways To Turn Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi Into A Delicious, Anti-Inflammatory Dinner

There are two secrets to making restaurant-level classic red sauce at home (without slaving over a hot stove for hours): starting with a high-quality jarred sauce, and finishing with olive oil. Celebrities and food experts from Ina Garten to Jenny Rosentrach swear by Rao's Homemade, which doesn't contain any sugar or funky additives, and I agree—it has a bright, fresh tomato flavor that assuages any guilt about not going homemade. Pan-fry your gnocchi using no water, then toss with some of the tomato sauce to coat. Serve, and top with secret ingredient two: a drizzle of high-quality olive oil. Extra-virgin olive oil is used similarly to salt in many Italian dishes to finish and enliven existing flavors rather than add a strong flavor of its own. With classic tomato sauce, it does just that, giving it that "can't-put-your-finger-on-it" restaurant quality. Just make sure it's a high-quality oil (you'll want vegetal notes and a bit of burn when you sip it straight)—I like Lucini and California Olive Ranch, which you can find at most grocery stores (including Costco!).