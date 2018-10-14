Trader Joe's debuted their cauliflower gnocchi in the spring, and healthy Italian food lovers everywhere rejoiced at the recreation of the pasta favorite. The little cauliflower nuggets, found in the freezer section, have fairly decent bona fides, too. They're gluten-free and contain just five ingredients: cauliflower, cassava flour, potato starch, extra-virgin olive oil, and sea salt.

There's just one problem: Everyone is cooking them wrong. The back of the bag suggests three cooking methods: Microwaving the bag from frozen, boiling the frozen gnocchi in water, or sautéing the gnocchi in a pan with ¼ cup of water. Each option results in gummy, gluey gnocchi that are less "That's amore!" and more "What a horror!" (I tried, OK?).

The secret to gnocchi that's perfectly light, with a buttery, crisp exterior that cedes to a fluffy center? Following the pan sauté instructions—without adding the water. Start with the frozen gnocchi and heat it in a bit of high-heat oil (avocado, ghee, olive, or coconut) for about 6 to 8 minutes, but ignore the package instructions to add water. That keeps the starch in the cassava from going gummy, and results in drool-worthy gnocchi every single time.