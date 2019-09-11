Just because summer is (technically) over and the warm weather is reaching its final days doesn't mean you have to give up the freshness of a ripe, summer salad. When you bite into that perfect combination of heirloom tomato, mint, and goat cheese, you'll be brought right back to summer's peak. The pistachios give the dish plenty of protein and fiber while the inflammation-fighting properties of stone fruits is a health benefit to this salad that we certainly can't ignore.

But the secret to this recipe? Layering the ingredients so you get a taste of everything together in every bite. And don't forget to sprinkle the tomatoes evenly with the best flaked sea salt before adding anything else to the plate—each bite will burst with that amazing tomato flavor.

If you're sensitive to nightshades, you can certainly skip the tomatoes and focus on the other ingredients. Placing a sliced avocado over the top could be a nice alternative!