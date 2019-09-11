Hang On To Summer With This Late-Summer Salad
Just because summer is (technically) over and the warm weather is reaching its final days doesn't mean you have to give up the freshness of a ripe, summer salad. When you bite into that perfect combination of heirloom tomato, mint, and goat cheese, you'll be brought right back to summer's peak. The pistachios give the dish plenty of protein and fiber while the inflammation-fighting properties of stone fruits is a health benefit to this salad that we certainly can't ignore.
But the secret to this recipe? Layering the ingredients so you get a taste of everything together in every bite. And don't forget to sprinkle the tomatoes evenly with the best flaked sea salt before adding anything else to the plate—each bite will burst with that amazing tomato flavor.
If you're sensitive to nightshades, you can certainly skip the tomatoes and focus on the other ingredients. Placing a sliced avocado over the top could be a nice alternative!
Late Summer Salad With Heirloom Tomatoes, Stone Fruit, Goat Cheese, and Pistachios
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Ingredients:
- 6 lb. (2.7 kg) heirloom tomatoes of any variety, sliced ½ in. (12 mm) thick
- Flaked sea salt
- 1 small red onion, very thinly sliced
- 2 lb. (910 g) ripe stone fruit, such as plums, apricots, peaches, or nectarines, cut into ¼ in. (6 mm) slices
- ½ cup (85 g) cherry tomatoes (optional)
- ½ cup (60 g) lightly salted shelled pistachios
- 4 oz. (115 g) goat cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup (10 g) loosely packed fresh mint leaves
- 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Freshly ground pepper
Method:
- Arrange the tomato slices in a single layer on a large platter.
- Sprinkle evenly with about 1 tsp. flaked sea salt.
- Arrange the slices of red onion in an even layer over the tomatoes. Arrange the sliced stone fruit on top of the onions, and add the cherry tomatoes (if using).
- Sprinkle with the pistachios.
- Crumble the goat cheese evenly across the fruit, then tear the mint leaves and scatter over the top.
- Drizzle the oil over the entire salad, then season generously with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Recipe excerpted from The Vibrant Life: Eat Well, Be Well by Amanda Haas with permission by Chronicle Books, 2019.
